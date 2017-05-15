This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Informa

Well, Isn't That Special? Specialized Skills Take You to the Next Level

Many of you have achieved great success in your businesses, helping you make a comfortable living. But there's so much more potential out there — you just need a few tips to take your business to "the next million."

In this excerpt from a Channel Partners Conference & Expo keynote, Trans4mers' Mike Schmidtmann explains how specialized skills can get you to the next level. This one-minute clip could change your entire outlook — and help get you out of a rut.

Follow executive editor @Craig_Galbraith on Twitter.

Related Videos

View All Videos
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
comments powered by Disqus

Subscribe to our mailing list

  • Be the first to know about our two live events including announcements, special offers, and more.
  • Top headlines and must-read articles delivered to your inbox once each week.
  • Notice of new, premium content on the Channel Partners website.
  • Receive the digital version of Channel Partners magazine twice per year.

Most Wanted

Galleries

More

Reports

Video Playlist
 