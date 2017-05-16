This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

Verizon's Schijns: Focus On Your Community

Janet Schijns, vice president, Verizon Business Markets, took a different approach to her keynote at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo last month.

Rather than spending a lot of time hyping the carrier's channel program, she talked about the huge opportunities for partners in their local markets, stressing that a community-minded approach will not only help them drive business but also attract the types of new employees that they need in the years to come.

She ceded most of her time on stage to country music artist Jimmy Wayne – Verizon's first Community Maker award winner – who shared his story of growing up in the foster-care system and what he's doing now to help kids.

See what Schijns had to say in this short video excerpt.

