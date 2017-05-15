Top Partners Share Winning Techniques

For the first time, we brought winners of our esteemed Channel Partners 360° Business Value Awards onto the keynote stage at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo.

Why? Because we know that learning from your peers is the best kind of education.

In this video excerpt from the panel hosted by WTG's Vince Bradley, some of the best partners in the room share their approach to tackling tough customer problems with innovative business solutions.

