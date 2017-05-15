This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

Talent Shortage: How to Hire, Keep Key Personnel

The unemployment rate for cybersecurity professionals is zero — that's right, there are more jobs open than there are people in this field that are looking for work. That makes hiring and retaining top IT talent very important for businesses today.

Channel partners looking to offer value-added services and develop their own IP can’t afford the loss of key personnel and the skills they take with them to their next jobs.

In this video excerpt from a keynote panel at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, leaders from Avant Communications, Ingram Micro and Carousel Industries tell moderator Nancy Ridge of Telecom Brokers the innovative steps they've taken to recruit and hang on to their IT talent.

