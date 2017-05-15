'Masters' of Distribution: Intelisys, Telarus, TBI, Synnex Dish on the Future
The industry's big master agents and tech distributors are on the cutting edge with partner tools and advice — with a unique insight on the future of the business that can help solution providers not only get ahead, but stay ahead.
In this short excerpt from a keynote panel at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, leaders from masters and distributors discuss what's hot now and what to look for in the years ahead.
