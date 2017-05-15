This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Informa

'Masters' of Distribution: Intelisys, Telarus, TBI, Synnex Dish on the Future

The industry's big master agents and tech distributors are on the cutting edge with partner tools and advice — with a unique insight on the future of the business that can help solution providers not only get ahead, but stay ahead.

In this short excerpt from a keynote panel at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, leaders from masters and distributors discuss what's hot now and what to look for in the years ahead.

Follow executive editor @Craig_Galbraith on Twitter.

Related Videos

View All Videos
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
comments powered by Disqus

Subscribe to our mailing list

  • Be the first to know about our two live events including announcements, special offers, and more.
  • Top headlines and must-read articles delivered to your inbox once each week.
  • Notice of new, premium content on the Channel Partners website.
  • Receive the digital version of Channel Partners magazine twice per year.

Most Wanted

Galleries

More

Reports

Video Playlist
 