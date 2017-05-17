How to Make Your Business Iconic

You don't have to run the largest business or be the one with the biggest idea to become iconic. So says Soon Yu, the motivational speaker and expert in innovation who graced the stage of the Channel Partners Conference & Expo last month.

In this video excerpt from his keynote address, Yu, author of the upcoming book "Iconic Advantage," reveals ways to stand out and make your business indispensable to customers.

