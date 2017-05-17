This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

Granite Raises $220,000 for Charity in 2 Hours at Channel Partners

Channel Partners Conference & Expo attendees helped Granite Communications raise a lot of money for a great cause.

In just a two-hour span, with two stylists working at the Granite booth last month, the company raised $220,000 for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Forty-four partners volunteered for a buzz cut, and another made a Locks of Love donation.

Granite's involvement with Dana-Farber started three years ago when company founder Rob Hale promised to donate $1,000 to a member of his team who sported a ZZ Top-style beard — if he would shave it. Weeks later, more than 400 Granite employees shaved their heads or beards and donated hair to Locks of Love, raising more than $2.2 million for Dana-Farber in the first year of the event.

Now in its fourth year, Granite has shaved 2,700 heads, beards or locks, resulting in $14.7 million in donations from Hale and his mother, Judy Hale, Granite owner and Dana-Farber trustee.

Our video shows you the highlights from the Channel Partners expo hall.

