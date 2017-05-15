This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

CenturyLink's DeLozier: Capitalize on Convergence Now

Are you making the most of the convergence of the agent and VAR channels? Chances are, you aren't.

Digital transformation and IT convergence are changing how the channel sells, as well as relationships with customers, delivery models and the entire value proposition.

In this video excerpt from his Channel Partners Conference & Expo keynote, John DeLozier, VP, CenturyLink Channel Alliance, shares some thoughts on how partners can take advantage of this exciting time in the channel.

