AT&T: IoT Is Changing Lives, Empowering Businesses

If you haven't heard the buzz surrounding the Internet of Things (IoT), you've been living under a rock for the past several years. But the massive amount of devices and data on the horizon can be a complex thing to wrap your head around.

AT&T did a nice job of it, however, in a keynote at the recent Channel Partners Conference & Expo that featured Lisa Park, assistant vice president of AT&T IoT Solutions; and leaders of the carrier's Alliance Channel and Partner Exchange channel programs.

We offer a sampling in less than 3 minutes — featured here in this video excerpt.

