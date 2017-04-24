ScanSource, Intelisys Brass Look Ahead

They shook up the channel with a groundbreaking merger between a traditional master agent and a tech distributor. So what's next?

It was just last year that ScanSource bought Intelisys for nearly $84 million, providing what the companies call a perfect marriage of product and services for the channel.

The Channel Partners Conference & Expo was our first chance to get ScanSource CEO Mike Baur and Intelisys President Jay Bradley on camera for a chat about the integration of the two companies, Intelisys' newly announced purchase of Kingcom, and whether more M&A might be in their future.

Follow executive editor @Craig_Galbraith on Twitter.