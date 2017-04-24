NetFortris 'Incredibly Excited' About Fonality Acquisition

NetFortris, the provider of cloud communication services and products to multilocation businesses, made a splash at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo thanks to its recent acquisition of Fonality, the hosted VoIP provider and UCaaS software provider.

It was the hot topic at the company's booth in the expo hall and outside the press room it sponsored at the show.

We wanted to learn more about it – and how the integration of the two companies' channel programs is coming along – so Channel Partners' Craig Galbraith went straight to NetFortris CEO Grant Evans.

