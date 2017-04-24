This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

AT&T Talks IoT, SD-WAN, Mobility

They are some of the most talked-about technologies in the channel – mobility, the Internet of Things (IoT) and SD-WAN – and they're all key parts of AT&T's (the Channel Partners Conference & Expo title sponsor) business plan in the channel.

In fact, the carrier built a keynote address around IoT at the show.

Channel Partners' Craig Galbraith caught up with Kevin Leonard, vice president, Alternate Channels, and Sue Galvanek, VP, AT&T Partner Exchange, in the expo hall to learn more about what each of AT&T's main channel programs is doing to make bright futures for partners around all three of these technologies.

