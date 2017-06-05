Download Home /

Reports /

Mobile-First? Try Mobile-Only: 5 Areas Where Partners Should Invest Mobile-First? Try Mobile-Only: 5 Areas Where Partners Should Invest Mobility is good for business, but it brings technological, service and security challenges. No matter the maturity level of their mobile strategies, customers need your expertise and advice to make the most of investments. This Report examines five areas experts say you must master to help your clients thrive in a mobile-dominated world — while gaining profitable services expertise. Explore the many ways in which mobility is changing the definition of "workplace."

Review the challenges businesses face in helping their workers realize the full potential of mobility.

Discover the important differentiation today's educated buyers make between savings and value. About the Author Kevin Casey writes about technology and business for a wide variety of publications and companies. He won an Azbee Award, given by the American Society of Business Publication Editors, for his InformationWeek.com story, "Are You Too Old for IT?" He's a former community choice honoree in the Small Business Influencer Awards. Kevin Casey writes about technology and business for a wide variety of publications and companies. He won an Azbee Award, given by the American Society of Business Publication Editors, for his InformationWeek.com story, "Are You Too Old for IT?" He's a former community choice honoree in the Small Business Influencer Awards.