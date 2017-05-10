Download Home /

Reports /

Cablecos & the Channel: State of the Market 2017 Cablecos & the Channel: State of the Market 2017 Major changes in the cable industry in 2016 are reshaping the relationship between cable companies and their channel partners, according to our seventh annual State of the Market survey. Primary among them: cable providers' success in moving up-market from their SMB base to serve larger companies. This Report examines what channel partners say they need to drive growth and their perceptions of how well cable providers are meeting those needs compared with telecom providers. Discover what hot trends took hold in 2016 that will affect cable and its channel partners in 2017 and beyond.

Find out channel partners' perceptions of cablecos as business-class service providers.

Learn what channel partners like the most — and the least — about cableco channel programs. About the Author Craig Leddy is a veteran cable industry writer, speaker and market analyst, and a contributing analyst for Heavy Reading, an Informa property. Leddy founded Interactive TV Works, a media consultancy, to promote understanding of advanced digital services. He is a former editor of Cablevision Magazine, senior analyst for The Myers Group and contributing editor for Multichannel News. He teaches the popular How Cable Works industry courses that include CTAM's How Cable Goes to Market. He also founded and hosts the Interactive Launch Competition, a leading case study contest for business students.