|
SDN & Security: The Future Is Now
The move to SDN/NFV will not be limited to a few functions or services — it is a ground-up shift from on-premises legacy systems and operations to more cloud, agile/microservices development and delivery approaches, and DevOps organizational structures. Helping customers successfully navigate this transformation will require the right skills and partnerships — but growth is off the charts.
|
Sponsored By
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, has a diverse workforce of 160,900 and generated nearly $126 billion in 2016 revenues. Verizon operates America’s most reliable wireless network, with 114.2 million retail connections nationwide.