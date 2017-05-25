Download Home /

SDN & Security: The Future Is Now SDN & Security: The Future Is Now The move to SDN/NFV will not be limited to a few functions or services — it is a ground-up shift from on-premises legacy systems and operations to more cloud, agile/microservices development and delivery approaches, and DevOps organizational structures. Helping customers successfully navigate this transformation will require the right skills and partnerships — but growth is off the charts. Learn how SDN and NFV impact the way networks and network services are deployed, managed, consumed and secured.

Discover the service opportunity for channel partners in managing the security requirements of virtualized networks.

About the Author George V. Hulme is an internationally recognized security and business technology writer. For more than 20 years, he has written about business, technology and IT security topics. From March 2000 through March 2005, as senior editor at InformationWeek magazine, Hulme covered the IT security and homeland security beats. His work has appeared in CSO Online, Computerworld, Network Computing, Government Computer News, Network World, San Francisco Examiner, TechWeb, VARBusiness and dozens of other technology publications.