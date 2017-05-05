Download Home /

Manufacturing IT Innovation: Building on Bandwidth Manufacturing IT Innovation: Building on Bandwidth Report Summary Manufacturing is experiencing a resurgence, and many firms are discovering they need "Industry 4.0" technologies such as Industrial IoT (IIoT), big data analytics, advanced ERP and improved business continuity to be competitive. They also need more bandwidth for these technologies to run on. This Report presents four case studies that illustrate how fiber is helping to revitalize the manufacturing industry. Takeaways for Your Business Learn about the business challenges facing industrial IT departments as they embrace smart manufacturing technologies.

Discover the role of fiber in meeting evolving Industry 4.0 demands.

About the Author Anne Rawland Gabriel has more than 20 years of experience writing about business technologies as a journalist and marketing communications consultant. Her work spans technology ranging from the latest in AI, mobility, network intelligence and SDN to traditional data center and desktop solutions. In addition to Channel Partners content, Gabriel currently contributes to other channel publications as well as education, financial services and various industry trade publications. Previously, she spent nearly a decade as a contributing editor to Bank Systems & Technology, Insurance & Technology and Wall Street & Technology. Earlier in her career she worked as a communications executive at a top software company and established her own award-winning regional marketing communications firm. Gabriel holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Grinnell College.