Manufacturing IT Innovation: Building on Bandwidth
Report Summary
Manufacturing is experiencing a resurgence, and many firms are discovering they need "Industry 4.0" technologies such as Industrial IoT (IIoT), big data analytics, advanced ERP and improved business continuity to be competitive. They also need more bandwidth for these technologies to run on. This Report presents four case studies that illustrate how fiber is helping to revitalize the manufacturing industry.
Takeaways for Your Business
