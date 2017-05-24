Download Home /

Making Enterprise Video Work for Channel Sales and Marketing Making Enterprise Video Work for Channel Sales and Marketing More and more businesses are using video in their marketing, creating a need for increased bandwidth as well as expertise and support in using video effectively. Channel partners that know how to engage clients with video can supply their customers with a unique and valuable service — and boost their own marketing efforts as well. Takeaways for your Business Learn why video must be an integrated part of the CRM and marketing automation workflow.

Find out how to choose and use the best platform for a client's video strategy.

About the Author David F. Carr is a writer, editor, web consultant and student of digital business. He is a former InformationWeek editor-at-large, a blogger for Forbes, and the author of "Social Collaboration for Dummies." He served as chief evangelist for Redbooth's cloud-based collaboration software and has consulted with RingCentral since its acquisition of the Glip team collaboration tool. Carr led InformationWeek's coverage of social business and collaboration technologies and served as the social business track chair for the Enterprise 2.0/E2 conference series. Previously, he served as technology editor for Baseline Magazine and Internet World magazine.