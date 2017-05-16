|
5 Tips for Better Videoconferencing
From UCaaS providers to Microsoft to Cisco’s new Spark Board, a range of suppliers are pushing to make video the new IM — instant and ubiquitous. Unfortunately, business users haven’t caught up with how accessible video is or how to use it effectively. That can crimp sales. This Report outlines how to guide customers to the successful use of video calling and online meetings.
