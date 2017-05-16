Download Underwritten for a limited time courtesy of Broadview Home /

5 Tips for Better Videoconferencing 5 Tips for Better Videoconferencing From UCaaS providers to Microsoft to Cisco’s new Spark Board, a range of suppliers are pushing to make video the new IM — instant and ubiquitous. Unfortunately, business users haven’t caught up with how accessible video is or how to use it effectively. That can crimp sales. This Report outlines how to guide customers to the successful use of video calling and online meetings. Find out how to help your customers adapt to the requirements of "always on" video.

Learn best practices for effective videoconferencing that you can share with customers.

Discover why training can be a value-added service that can drive renewals. About the Author David F. Carr is a writer, editor, web consultant and student of digital business. He is a former InformationWeek editor-at-large, a blogger for Forbes, and the author of "Social Collaboration for Dummies." He served as chief evangelist for Redbooth's cloud-based collaboration software and has consulted with RingCentral since its acquisition of the Glip team collaboration tool. Carr led InformationWeek's coverage of social business and collaboration technologies and served as the social business track chair for the Enterprise 2.0/E2 conference series. Previously, he served as technology editor for Baseline Magazine and Internet World magazine.