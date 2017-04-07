|
Selling UCaaS in Regulated Industries
Unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) is an affordable, scalable solution that lets businesses optimize communications with their clients as well as their ever-more-mobile employees. It also provides channel partners with monthly recurring revenue.
One problem: In regulated industries, adoption may be stalled by compliance concerns. In your role as a trusted adviser, you can help by vetting UCaaS vendors to ensure they meet requirements. This Report offers expert advice on doing just that.
Sponsor
Broadview's OfficeSuite®platform is an easy-to-use, cloud phone system trusted by thousands of agents and more than 250,000 business people. OfficeSuite® unifies 100% of communications in the cloud, and includes MyOfficeSuite that allows agents, customer admins and even employees to easily make updates and changes from anywhere. Broadview is a pioneer with more than 20 years of experience selling cloud-based UC services. Give your customers the most unique and easiest to use system on the market.