Download Home /

Reports /

Selling UCaaS in Regulated Industries Selling UCaaS in Regulated Industries Unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) is an affordable, scalable solution that lets businesses optimize communications with their clients as well as their ever-more-mobile employees. It also provides channel partners with monthly recurring revenue. One problem: In regulated industries, adoption may be stalled by compliance concerns. In your role as a trusted adviser, you can help by vetting UCaaS vendors to ensure they meet requirements. This Report offers expert advice on doing just that. Learn six important questions to ask any potential UCaaS provider.

Explore how the unique security requirements of UCaaS can be affected by compliance requirements.

Review the pros and cons of multitenant and hosted service delivery models for regulated clients. About the Author Michael Cobb, CISSP-ISSAP, is 20-year veteran of IT security with a passion for making industry best practices easier to understand and implement. As an adviser on security controls and information handling practices to companies and government agencies large and small, Cobb has helped numerous organizations achieve ISO 27001 certification and successfully migrate data and services to the cloud. Cobb has also worked with CESG, the Information Security arm of GCHQ, to promote security best practices in government. A renowned author and presenter, Cobb has written numerous technical articles and webcasts for leading IT publications as well as the book “IIS Security.” He has also been a Microsoft Certified Database Manager and registered consultant with the CESG Listed Advisor Scheme (CLAS).