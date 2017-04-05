Download Home /

5 Must-Have Development Skills for Modern Channel Pros 5 Must-Have Development Skills for Modern Channel Pros The ability to source, configure, and deploy hardware — and the software that runs on it — is still a valuable skill in the channel. But it represents a limited, shrinking market as more and more companies embrace cloud. The next horizon: code as a product. This Report looks at the programming languages, platform expertise and other skills the modern channel provider needs to thrive in 2017 and beyond. Learn why understanding and embracing PaaS is key to making the shift to offering high-value business solutions.

Explore the growing opportunities available in applications, from simple deployment to actual development.

Examine the increasing value of code and the importance of having some knowledge of programming fundamentals. About the Author Kevin Casey writes about technology and business for a wide variety of publications and companies. He won an Azbee Award, given by the American Society of Business Publication Editors, for his InformationWeek.com story, "Are You Too Old for IT?" He's a former community choice honoree in the Small Business Influencer Awards.