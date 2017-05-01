Download Home /

Mobility & Health Care: Diagnosing the Channel Opportunity Mobility & Health Care: Diagnosing the Channel Opportunity Mobile health presents twin challenges of keeping mobile devices secure while adhering to compliance requirements from HIPAA, the FDA and others. This Report provides channel partners serving the health care vertical with insights on how to help clients meet both challenges. Learn what to ask suppliers to be sure they can meet all security and compliance requirements.

Discover sources and resources for staying current with industry, federal and state compliance requirements.

Review the steps in ensuring that mobile data security risks are assessed and addressed. About the Author Ellis Booker is a familiar name in the computer trade press, where he held senior editorial posts at a number of leading IT publications, including CMP's (now UBM's) InternetWeek, Mecklermedia's Web Week and IDG's Computerworld. At Computerworld, he led the paper’s internet and electronic commerce coverage in the early days of the web and was responsible for creating its weekly Internet Page. Most recently, Booker was editor-in-chief of Crain Communication Inc.’s BtoB, which covered the intersection of business strategy and business marketing. He ran BtoB, as well as its sister title Media Business, for a decade.