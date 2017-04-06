|
Communications Billing Without Compromising Compliance
Selling communications services offers a number of benefits to channel partners. It also presents a unique set of challenges, primary among them the requirement that all required taxes and fees from all appropriate authorities be properly and accurately computed and collected. This Report provides an overview of the compliance and taxation regulations you must navigate, as well as middleware available to help you manage all of the complexities involved.
|
Sponsor
CCH SureTax Communications from Wolters Kluwer is one of the most advanced tax calculation and reporting solutions available. We assist carriers and resellers in conquering the complexities of tax and regulatory compliance. Wolters Kluwer provides high-quality, indirect tax calculation solutions for the communications and other demanding industries.