Communications Billing Without Compromising Compliance Communications Billing Without Compromising Compliance Selling communications services offers a number of benefits to channel partners. It also presents a unique set of challenges, primary among them the requirement that all required taxes and fees from all appropriate authorities be properly and accurately computed and collected. This Report provides an overview of the compliance and taxation regulations you must navigate, as well as middleware available to help you manage all of the complexities involved. Explore the advantages of selling communications services.

Review the compliance and taxation compliance requirements of communications billing.

Find out what key characteristics to look for in a middleware provider. About the Author Howard M. Cohen has more than 30 years of IT channel executive experience and now consults, presents and writes extensively on IT topics including virtualization, infrastructure, cloud and management. He has written previously for VARBusiness, Redmond Channel Partner, eWeek, Microsoft, Citrix, Cisco, IBM, CA, Dell, Verisign, Ingram Micro and many top solution providers. Cohen has served on many key vendor partner councils including the Apple, HP, IBM and NEC Service Advisory Councils and the Ingram Micro Service Network board, and has served as a U.S. Board member, National Communications Chair— and Eastern Regional Chair— of the International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners.