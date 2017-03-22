|
5 Must-Have Skills for Selling SDN and NFV
Carriers, open-source consortiums and big IT vendors have laid the groundwork for SDN and NFV. Demand is there, so what’s stopping widespread use? Complexity, a skills shortage and confusion. Channel partners who can clear all that up can write their own tickets.
|
Sponsor
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, has a diverse workforce of 160,900 and generated nearly $126 billion in 2016 revenues. Verizon operates America's most reliable wireless network, with 114.2 million retail connections nationwide.
The company also provides communications and entertainment services over mobile broadband and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated business solutions to customers worldwide.