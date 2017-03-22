Download Home /

Reports /

5 Must-Have Skills for Selling SDN and NFV 5 Must-Have Skills for Selling SDN and NFV Carriers, open-source consortiums and big IT vendors have laid the groundwork for SDN and NFV. Demand is there, so what’s stopping widespread use? Complexity, a skills shortage and confusion. Channel partners who can clear all that up can write their own tickets. Review application development — Python, Puppet and Chef are key, as are APIs.

Learn why and how to offer advisory services around how SDN/NFV can make the business more scalable and nimbler.

Examine integration with current cloud management platforms, a prerequisite for orchestration. About the Author Jeffrey Burt has been a journalist for three decades, with more than half that time spent covering enterprise technology for eWeek. During his years as a senior editor, Burt wrote about all things data center, including processors, GPUs, servers and networking gear, as well as PCs, collaboration tools, virtualization, the cloud, SDN and, more recently, emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, deep learning and autonomous vehicles. He continues to write about technology for a variety of publications.