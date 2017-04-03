|
Managed Security Services: A Seller's Guide
Small and medium-sized enterprises have a big need for cybersecurity, but limited on-staff expertise and budget with which to get the job done. Managed security services can help while providing a rich source of revenue. Yes, customers will need fast and redundant connectivity, but the payoff is data protection. This Report examines what channel partners need to know — and do — to give their SME clients tactical and strategic cybersecurity reinforcement.
