Managed Security Services: A Seller's Guide Managed Security Services: A Seller's Guide Small and medium-sized enterprises have a big need for cybersecurity, but limited on-staff expertise and budget with which to get the job done. Managed security services can help while providing a rich source of revenue. Yes, customers will need fast and redundant connectivity, but the payoff is data protection. This Report examines what channel partners need to know — and do — to give their SME clients tactical and strategic cybersecurity reinforcement. Learn techniques for determining bandwidth requirements and putting a backup connectivity plan in place.

Explore the importance of client education in determining security needs and understanding what to expect from products.

Review expert tips on what to look for in a provider and four vital elements to be considered in selecting an MSSP. About the Author George V. Hulme is an internationally recognized security and business technology writer. For more than 20 years, he has written about business, technology and IT security topics. From March 2000 through March 2005, as senior editor at InformationWeek magazine, Hulme covered the IT security and homeland security beats. His work has appeared in CSO Online, Computerworld, Network Computing, Government Computer News, Network World, San Francisco Examiner, TechWeb, VARBusiness and dozens of other technology publications.