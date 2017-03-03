Disaster Recovery in a Hyperconverged World

Hyperconvergence simplifies IT infrastructure design by integrating the storage layer with compute and networking. This reduces complexity and saves money, but it also requires changes in how customer data and applications are protected. This Report explains how to think about disaster recovery solutions in the context of HCI.

About the Author

Howard Marks is the founder and chief scientist at DeepStorage LLC, an independent test lab and analyst firm specializing in data storage, virtualization and data center networking. Before founding DeepStorage, Marks spent more than 30 years as a New York-based consultant helping organizations including BBDO, SUNY Purchase and the Foxwoods Resort Casino solve their IT infrastructure problems.

An entertaining and highly-rated speaker, Marks appears regularly at industry events including VMworld, Interop, SNW and Microsoft's TechEd. He has written three books and hundreds of articles on networking and storage technologies since testing more than 100 modems for a special issue of PC Magazine in 1987. He also co-hosts the "Greybeards on Storage" podcast.