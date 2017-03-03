|
Disaster Recovery in a Hyperconverged World
Hyperconvergence simplifies IT infrastructure design by integrating the storage layer with compute and networking. This reduces complexity and saves money, but it also requires changes in how customer data and applications are protected. This Report explains how to think about disaster recovery solutions in the context of HCI.
Sponsor
Sungard Availability Services ("Sungard AS") is a leading provider of critical production and recovery services to global enterprise companies. Sungard AS partners with customers across the globe to understand their business needs and provide production and recovery services tailored to help them achieve their desired business outcomes.
Leveraging more than 35 years of experience, Sungard AS designs, builds and runs critical IT services that help customers manage complex IT, adapt quickly and build resiliency and availability.
