Apple CallKit Fulfills UC's Mobility Promise Apple CallKit Fulfills UC's Mobility Promise Customer end users need UC capabilities when they're on the road. Too bad most mobile UC apps are wildly unpopular, often forcing people to settle for a degraded user experience to get UC functionality. With Apple Callkit, that can finally change. Now, partners need to understand where their UC suppliers stand on Callkit implementation. Learn why it's not enough to give users the tools they need — you must give them tools they will use.

Review the benefits — mobility and otherwise — that customers gain with a UCaaS implementation.

Explore the differences in capabilities among mobile UC and UCaaS offerings and how to help clients choose among them. About the Author Michael Finneran is a principal at dBrn Associates, a full-service advisory firm specializing in wireless and mobility. Services include research, policy development, purchase analysis, and security/technology assessment. Finneran has worked in the networking field for over 30 years and has operated the practice since 1982. He has published numerous research reports and white papers, and has provided technical and market analysis on the full range of wireless technologies including Wi-Fi, cellular, WiMAX, fixed-mobile convergence and mobile unified communications (mUC).