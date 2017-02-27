|
5 IoT Advances that Will Revolutionize Small and Branch Offices
Your customers have probably heard of the Internet of Things, but do they know how much it can help their businesses, no matter what their industry? Probably not. And that means you can look like Mr. Wizard.
|
Sponsor
A division of Charter Communications, the Spectrum Partner Program provides partners with the opportunity to provide their customers with reliable enterprise-grade and coaxial-based connectivity options including:
• Internet and Networking,
• Voice and Commercial Video, and
• Managed Services
All are delivered over our wholly owned, fiber-rich Gigabit+ network spanning 41 states.
Our network provides industry-leading speed, reliability and availability, empowering today’s businesses — small, midsize and large to enterprise — to find new possibilities. We’ve designed our growing Channel Partner Program to be easy: easy to join, easy to participate in and easy to earn monthly residuals for the life of customer contracts.
We have high satisfaction ratings among our channel partners, proving that our agent support model (including ongoing training, marketing support, dedicated sales engineers, channel managers and call center staff) facilitates sustained agent growth and success.
Visit our website.