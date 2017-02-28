|
Banking IT Innovation: Building on Bandwidth
Banking accounts for the largest portion of all financial services IT spending — and the sector's appetite for adopting new technologies shows no signs of slowing. As banks strive to improve customer experiences with digital initiatives while also driving down costs, bandwidth is critical. This Report presents case studies on four banking institutions using fiber to unlock opportunities to stay competitive.
