Download Home /

Reports /

Banking IT Innovation: Building on Bandwidth Banking IT Innovation: Building on Bandwidth Banking accounts for the largest portion of all financial services IT spending — and the sector's appetite for adopting new technologies shows no signs of slowing. As banks strive to improve customer experiences with digital initiatives while also driving down costs, bandwidth is critical. This Report presents case studies on four banking institutions using fiber to unlock opportunities to stay competitive. Learn about the business challenges facing banking IT departments.

Gain insights into the fiber infrastructure needs of banking innovators.

Discover how each bank's technology partners added value by providing the right solutions to meet needs and goals. About the Author Anne Rawland Gabriel has more than 20 years of experience writing about business technologies as a journalist and marketing communications consultant. Her work spans technology ranging from the latest in AI, mobility, network intelligence and SDN to traditional data center and desktop solutions. In addition to Channel Partners content, Gabriel currently contributes to other channel publications as well as in education, financial services and various industry trade publications. Previously, she spent nearly a decade as a contributing editor to Bank Systems & Technology, Insurance & Technology and Wall Street & Technology. Earlier in her career she worked as a communications executive at a top software company and established her own award-winning regional marketing communications firm. Gabriel holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Grinnell College.