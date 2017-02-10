Download Home /

IoT and the Exploding, Mobile Edge IoT and the Exploding, Mobile Edge Think about a customer’s IoT network as a distributed supercomputer, comprising hundreds or thousands of nodes, all continuously collecting invaluable data, often while on the move. Whether those nodes are self-driving cars, law-enforcement drones or real-time control on a commuter train, one thing is for certain: IoT will change the requirements for always-on connectivity dramatically. Big telcos have beefed up their networks to meet the challenge, but it’s up to partners to help customers connect millions of dots. Are you ready? Data does no good unless customer business leaders can mine it for insights. Support analysis and you’re sticky.

The ecosystem of IoT hardware, software and platform providers is evolving fast. Keep an open mind — and portfolio.

Think storage and server hardware sales are dead? Not so. IoT could revitalize on-site computing. About the Author Don MacVittie is founder of Ingrained Technology, a technical advocacy, technical writing and software development consultancy. He has experience in application development, architecture, infrastructure, technical writing, DevOps and IT management. MacVittie holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from Northern Michigan University and a master's degree in computer science from Nova Southeastern University.