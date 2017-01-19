|
DR in the Ransomware Age: Isolated Recovery, DRaaS and Embracing IT Resiliency
Ransomware attacks are on the rise and are incorporating more complex and sophisticated techniques. Security experts agree: It's not if an attack will come, but when. Channel partners can help their customers arm themselves against the devastating effects of ransomware with the right tools, infrastructure, approach and strategy. And a key element in their arsenal is one not-so-secret weapon: disaster recovery.
Takeaways for Your Business
|
Sponsor
Sungard Availability Services ("Sungard AS") is a leading provider of critical production and recovery services to global enterprise companies. Sungard AS partners with customers across the globe to understand their business needs and provide production and recovery services tailored to help them achieve their desired business outcomes. Leveraging more than 35 years of experience, Sungard AS designs, builds and runs critical IT services that help customers manage complex IT, adapt quickly and build resiliency and availability. To learn more, visit www.sungardas.com or call 1-800-468-7483. Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.