Sky's the Limit: 6 Ways to Become a Vertical Industry Specialist Sky's the Limit: 6 Ways to Become a Vertical Industry Specialist Looking to take your business to the next level? The best way to get there may just be vertically. Not only can selling industry-specific solutions make you more profitable, it can be an important differentiator — above even technical prowess, according to Techaisle. In this Report, a team of channel experts offers six steps to make the move. Takeaways for Your Business That vertical applications are badly needed by SMBs — and infrequently offered by the channel. That’s an opportunity worth seizing.

What market analysis you must do before jumping in. It’s not just potential size or looming external forces.

Why vertical chops plus expertise in hot techs like IoT or big data analytics are a killer combination. About the Author Kevin Casey writes about technology and business for a wide variety of publications and companies. He won an Azbee Award, given by the American Society of Business Publication Editors, for his InformationWeek.com story, "Are You Too Old for IT?" He's a former community choice honoree in the Small Business Influencer Awards.