TierPoint Promotes Peak 10 Vet to Channel Chief

By Edward Gately

News

**Editor's Note: Click here to see which channel people were on the move in May.**

TierPoint has promoted Kenny Ash, who joined the company in 2016 after five years in channel sales management and direct sales with Peak 10, to vice president of channel.

In his new role, Ash is responsible for leading TierPoint’s channel sales nationally. He will work closely with the company’s six channel directors to develop, educate and enable partners, ensuring alignment with the company’s direct sales team and recruiting new partners. He previously was assistant vice president of national channel sales.

Ash tells Channel Partners that he is “totally committed" to enhancing TierPoint’s partner relationships, and providing the resources and opportunities to “grow and succeed together."

“We have a solid channel program and now want to take it to the next level, building on the momentum we started last year with the formation of our team of six very strong channel directors who are dedicated to developing, educating and enabling our partners," he said.

In January, TierPoint announced it was expanding channel partner opportunities as a newly designated Microsoft Azure Authorized Indirect Cloud Solution Provider.

“I think the biggest challenge we all face is one of education, ensuring our partners and their clients have a thorough understanding of hybrid IT solutions and the many ways they can solve business challenges and improve operations," Ash said.

When asked what he plans to accomplish in the first six months to a year on the job, Ash said, “It's really a matter of ensuring our partners have the tools and resources they need to succeed while continuing to look for ways to grow and further mature our channel program."

TierPoint is a national provider of hybrid IT/cloud services with 40 data centers in 20 U.S. markets, serving more than 5,000 customers. In spring 2016, the company acquired Cosentry, gaining additional data centers and markets, and before that purchased Windstream’s data-center business.

“With Kenny’s successful track record and proven leadership in channel sales management, we have an excellent opportunity to build a truly elite channel sales program," said Tony Rossabi, TierPoint’s chief revenue officer.