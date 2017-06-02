TBI Adds CloudGenix SD-WAN to Porfolio

By James Anderson

Master agent TBI has signed an agreement to distribute services from software-defined networking provider CloudGenix.

The companies say TBI partners will now have access to the vendor’s SD-WAN solution. CloudGenix says its “application-centric" offering reduces WAN cost and eliminates the need for hardware routers.

"Enterprises want more than a better router," said Jeff Newton, vice president of enterprise sales and IT at TBI. "By partnering with CloudGenix, we can now offer them a radically simplified, cloud-first network built on business intent and application reachability."

The CloudGenix Instant-On Networks product suite joins TBI’s portfolio, which features numerous cloud-based applications like Office365, VoIP and AWS. TBI says its stronger points are “upgrading outdated systems, adding new services and migrating or deploying cloud solutions."

"Partnering with TBI was an easy decision for CloudGenix," CloudGenix CEO Kumar Ramachandran said. "TBI's extensive portfolio of solutions, as well as its unique capabilities in handling provider relationships and back-office support make it an important partner as CloudGenix continues to drive adoption of our SD-WAN to help businesses save time and money in their transformation efforts."

Ramachandran and several other co-founders started CloudGenix in 2013. The company wrapped its last round of equity funding in 2015, and has been going after the SD-WAN market. CloudGenix brands itself as a sharp contrast to what it calls more hardware-centric SD-WAN providers. The company devoted a booth at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo to demonstrating how its solution is different from Cisco IWAN.