ServerCentral Expands Managed Services to Include AWS

By Edward Gately

News

ServerCentral has completed a strategic investment in Turing Group, a privately held company focused on the architecture, development, transformation, migration and management of applications on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The investment expands ServerCentral’s managed-services capabilities to include the AWS platform, and allows the company to offer comprehensive software and application development, re-architecture, migration and transformation services.

Chris Rechtsteiner, ServerCentral’s vice president of marketing, tells Channel Partners the Turing Group investment represents the sixth strategic investment his company has made in its 17-year operating history.

“From each of these investments, the suite of services ServerCentral can offer, and depth of expertise within our organization, has expanded," he said. “In parallel, this depth of services and expertise is available to our partners and their customers as well. This investment means that ServerCentral’s partners will have access to one of the best application transformation and public cloud consulting and strategy firms on the planet with unparalleled expertise in: application transformation to support AWS and public cloud platforms; the management and optimization of application and business process layers; (and) support for infrastructure and applications outside of ServerCentral data centers."

Each ServerCentral and Turing Group engagement will begin with an application and infrastructure assessment to identify the current workloads, understand future needs, prioritize applications for migration or transformation, and define the correct target offering — whether public, private or hybrid cloud, or bare-metal architectures, ServerCentral said.

“This investment opens the doors for ServerCentral and our partners to be significant players in the public cloud arena — at a level far exceeding standard ‘manage instance’ and ‘lift and shift’ services," Rechtsteiner said. “In the simplest terms, the investment expands the strategic work we’re able to do with companies helping them identify the best possible path to the cloud — including application and business process transformation. It is when the applications and business processes are reimagined that the true benefits of the cloud are realized and we’re bringing this capability to the entire ServerCentral ecosystem."

ServerCentral has designed and managed IT infrastructure in data centers for technology, finance, health care, and e-commerce firms across North America, Europe and Asia.

“We have long seen the value in being able to provide full infrastructure solutions across a variety of platforms including public cloud (AWS), private cloud, and bare-metal infrastructure solutions," said Eric Dynowski, Turing Group’s co-founder and CEO. “Joining with ServerCentral allows us to provide the right solution for each client engagement and breaks down barriers between various platforms in the hybrid space. Together, we can deliver on client requirements in the most effective way possible. We are extremely excited about joining forces with ServerCentral as we believe it allows us to deliver the best possible outcomes to clients and prospects."