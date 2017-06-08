This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

RES Reveals 2017 Partner Excellence Award Winners
By Edward Gately
June 08, 2017 - News
**Editor's Note: Click here for our recent list of "Top Partners: The Best of the Best," featuring channel partners recognized by numerous companies in the industry.**

RES has selected its 2017 Partner Excellence Award winners based on their efforts to drive sales, expand the company’s footprint and "extend its value" in 2016.

“We value our partners and their unrelenting commitment to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers," said Kyle Nowlin, RES’s vice president of Americas channel sales. “What they have accomplished in 2016 is impressive and motivates us at RES to provide the best solutions, services and alliances to help them continually succeed. I'm looking forward to what these winners and all our partners are going to achieve in 2017."

The winners are:

  • Americas Partner of the Year Award -- Entisys360
  • Partner Sales Excellence Award – West Region -- Choice Solutions
  • Partner Sales Excellence Award – East Region -- Applications2U
  • Technology Expertise Award -- McGlaun Consulting
  • Masters in Marketing Award -- Greenpages
  • Newcomer of the Year Award -- Continental Resources

“On behalf of everyone at Entisys360, we are honored to be named RES ‘Partner of the Year’ for the second consecutive year," said Mike Strohl, Entisys360’s CEO. “Receiving this award again validates our intense commitment to extending the value of RES to our enterprise customers seeking to enhance their digital workspace performance, mitigate security risks and lower IT costs. I’m looking forward to continuing this very successful relationship with RES."

The RES partner-first program is designed to help its partners accelerate growth and improve the customer experience, driving greater worker productivity and lowering costs, the company said.

