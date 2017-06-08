Momentum Taps Ex-Qwest, Integra Sales Leader

By Edward Gately

News

Momentum Telecom has hired Sean Cramer, formerly Electric Lightwave’s senior sales director, as its new director of channel sales — West.

In this role, Cramer will continue Momentum’s goal to “provide the industry’s best customer experience," cultivate partner relationships and oversee a team of channel managers in the western United States to continue the acceleration of growth for the region, the company said.

“We’re excited to be adding Sean to our team," said Shawn Nauert, Momentum’s vice president of sales. “We believe he has a great deal to offer the company, and will be able to help more partners discover the Momentum difference while also empowering our current channel managers."

Cramer joins Momentum with more than 18 years of experience in the telecommunications industry. This includes time at Qwest, and managerial experience at CenturyLink, Integra and Electric Lightwave.

Momentum’s partner program includes more than 500 established relationships with agents and subagents. The company provides business voice, broadband management and UC offerings.

“Momentum is uniquely positioned to help businesses and channel partners across the country succeed," said Chuck Piazza, Momentum’s executive vice president of sales and marketing. “Sean joining the Momentum team strengthens our company’s position as an industry leader and will only help us better serve our partners in the West."