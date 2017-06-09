This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

MicroCorp Adds XO, PGi, Arkadin Vet to Channel Team
By Edward Gately
June 09, 2017 - News
**Editor's Note: Click here to see which channel people were on the move in May.**

MicroCorp has named Eve Hoffman, formerly Arkadin's Southeast enterprise sales manager, as its new manager of partner support, working directly with partners and leading the company’s partner manager support team.

MicroCorp's Eve HoffmanHoffman is focused on “enhancing channel partner sales success and ensuring the team is dedicated to partner satisfaction, loyalty and advocacy," the master agent said. She leads the efforts in provider selection, presales support and following complex bids to completion.

“The addition of Eve to our sales management team represents the next stage of our partner focus which includes deeper efficiencies in supporting our partners in complex bids including cloud, colocation and SD-WAN sales," said Chris O’Brien, MicroCorp's vice president of sales. “Eve’s experience within the industry, and specifically the channel, has allowed her to make an immediate impact on MicroCorp's presale response and quality of output to the partner."

With more than a decade in the communications industry, Hoffman has worked with companies such as XO Communications, MCI and PGi, in addition to Arkadin.

In May, MicroCorp CEO Karin Fields was named chair of the Alliance Partners, the industry group devoted to the development of the channel-partner ecosystem.

