itopia Hires SonicWall Alum as Chief Revenue Officer

By James Anderson

News

A channel marketing veteran with experience at SonicWall and Sprint is joining itopia.

The workspace-as-a-service provider announced Thursday that Ted Hulsy is its new chief revenue officer. Hulsy oversees pricing, marketing, alliances and channel for itopia, which migrates Windows IT environments to Google Cloud.

The company says Hulsy will take feedback from his internal sales and marketing teams and the company’s partners. He is also said to be planning enhancements for Itopia’s partner program and working to build more technology alliances.

“The race is on and our bet is on itopia-plus-Google Cloud to win. Helping channel partners reach and exceed their growth and profitably goals is what I do," Hulsy said. “itopia is in position to lead and I am looking forward to seizing this incredible and growing opportunity to simplify cloud migration and cloud management for IT channel partners and their customers."

Hulsy most recently worked at eFolder as vice president of marketing, serving MSPs, system integrators, VARs and cloud service providers. He also served as SonicWall’s director of channel marketing for six years. Other previous companies of his include Netopia, North Point Communications and Sprint.

“We’ve appointed Ted Hulsy to capitalize on itopia’s success and ensure we become the IT channel industry standard for quickly migrating to and easily managing cloud-centric infrastructures," CEO Jonathan Lieberman said.

itopia is headquartered in Miami and recently earned a major recognition from Google Cloud.