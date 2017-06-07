This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

Intelisys Names 10th Platinum Partner
By Edward Gately
June 07, 2017 - News
**Editor's Note: Click here for our recent list of "Top Partners: The Best of the Best," featuring channel partners recognized by numerous companies in the industry.**

Intelisys on Wednesday announced that Oasys Solutions Group is the 10th sales partner to achieve Platinum Partner status in the master agent’s channel program.

The teams from Intelisys and Oasys celebrate the latter's accomplishment.To commemorate the accomplishment, Oasys was presented — with a trip for two to anywhere in the world, all expenses paid.

“It has been an honor to partner with Oasys over the last 16 years," said Rick Dellar, Intelisys’ co-founder. “We are proud to celebrate Oasys’ success, and grateful for both our strong friendship, and our strong business relationship."

Oasys was founded in 2001, and became an Intelisys sales partner that same year. In 2004, the two companies formed a “unique business partnership in order to deliver substantial advantages and unlimited opportunities to Oasys subagents," Intelisys said.

“We knew early on that we wanted to focus our efforts on building a top performing agent community, and not on negotiating and managing direct agreements with carriers," said Tripp Hill, Oasys’ co-founder. “We decided to creatively partner with Intelisys to quickly gain momentum in the channel. Intelisys has led the way in not only continuing to drive traditional telecom solutions, but also by being at the forefront in adopting and educating agents in building a cloud practice."

Oasys provides cloud and telecommunications offerings to its network of subagents across the country.

By utilizing Intelisys resources to provide support to its agents, Oasys focuses its efforts on recruiting top-performing sales partners and solidifying the Intelisys presence across the Southeastern United States.

“We knew in 2001 that Intelisys’ was the right group to work with, and 16 years later we still believe this partnership is the best decision we’ve made," Hill said.

In March, Intelisys named LAM Technology as its ninth Platinum Partner.

