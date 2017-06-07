HPE, Aruba Flex IoT Muscles at HPE Discover

By James Anderson

News

HPE DISCOVER — Hewlett Packard Enterprise is showing partners and their customers the many business use cases for the Internet of Things.

HPE spent much of the second day of its Discover event emphasizing how the organization is expanding its focus from “core" IT operations like the data center and cloud to what is often called “the intelligent edge."

"The edge quite simply is the world outside your data center," said CEO Meg Whitman. “It's where you interact with your customers. It's where you manufacture your products. It's where your employees sit, and it's where digital transformation will have the most profound impact on your business, creating new workplace experiences, transforming your operations and creating unique and differentiated customer experiences."

HPE took members of the media through several demos of its IoT offerings, which range from industrial to smart cities to asset tracking. An HPE predictive maintenance tool monitored a miniature factory and alerted users of potential system failures. Several of the demos were from Aruba, which announced its new 8400 Core Switch series on Monday. Aruba’s health care IoT solution combines Aruba’s AirWave network management and ClearPass access management with capabilities from Niara, a security analytics company HPE is buying this year.

Keerti Melkote, Aruba’s chief technology officer, said organizations are beginning to see clear business outcomes from IoT.

"We're beginning to see this in the context of customers that [are] public facing... stadiums, hotels, hospitals and on and on," Melkote said.

HPE announced several IoT-related initiatives. The company partnered with Tata Communications to launch a Low Power Wide Area Network (LPAN) that can help an Indian city become a “smart city." HPE also partnered with a Texas chemical processing plant to build an IoT-equipped refinery. Pwc announced that it will use HPE’s IoT platform for its Smart Cities Experience Center.

HPE on Monday announced the 10th generation of its server family and spent much of Tuesday talking up its advantages.

Bob Moore, who leads partner software for HPE, told Channel Partners that the Gen10 sever brings end users economic control.

"Essentially what this does is allows customers to pay for the amount of compute need that they have," he said. "So as they grow they can pay for additional compute capacity, and conversely, if they were to start declining, they would reduce their consumption."

Agility and security are the two other main benefits of the servers. Moore says the technology design accounts for the rising number of security threats.

"Security threats have gone up exponentially. We've been able to ...