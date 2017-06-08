HPE Adds Zerto to Complete

News

**Editor's Note: Click here for our images from ZertoCon 2017.**

PRESS RELEASE — HPE Discover, LAS VEGAS – June 8, 2017 – Zerto, an award-wining provider of cloud IT resilience solutions, today announced it has joined the Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Complete Program. The company’s flagship software product, Zerto Virtual Replication is now available directly from HPE and its resellers. As part of this program, joint customers and partners have the ability to leverage Zerto’s powerful replication and recovery solutions for private, public and hybrid clouds to ensure continuous operations of critical applications running on servers, storage and networking products.

The HPE Complete program offers a one-stop shop for customers to purchase Zerto products directly from HPE and its resellers as a complete solution with the added reliability of its interop assurance validation. This partnership also allows IT teams using ZVR to tap into the HPE ecosystem to minimize the risk, complexity and cost that can otherwise accompany multi-vendor technology deployments, especially as IT environments transition to more secure and resilient cloud-enabled infrastructure.

Zerto’s award winning solution provides enterprises with continuous data replication and recovery designed specifically for virtualized infrastructure and the cloud. ZVR is the industry’s first hypervisor-based replication solution for virtualized applications, which takes a modern VM centric approach to replication.

ZVR enables seamless data mobility and flexibility as well as manageability of data and applications wherever they reside. By leveraging server and storage technologies, ZVR replaces multiple legacy point solutions for data protection and creates hybrid clouds simply. This also removes common barriers of technology adoption and the complexity of multiple point solutions.

“Zerto Virtual Replication coupled with HPE’s industry-leading systems will provide unmatched data mobility and IT resiliency for customers’ critical applications,” said Rob Strechay, VP of Product, Zerto. “In turn, this reseller agreement will allow customers to seamlessly implement Zerto’s solution to minimize data loss and downtime.”

About Zerto

In today’s connected world, businesses need to be available to their customers, 24/7/365. Zerto provides enterprise IT resilience solutions for the cloud, providing them the ability to withstand disruptions, incorporate new technology easily, and quickly adapt to accommodate evolving IT priorities. Zerto’s award-winning Cloud Continuity Platform, protecting thousands of enterprises worldwide, is a simple and reliable business continuity and disaster recovery software solution built to protect applications on virtualized IT environments, be it public, private or hybrid cloud. Learn more at www.zerto.com.