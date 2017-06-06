Handshake Debuts First Partner Program with 3 Enrollment Options

By Edward Gately

News

Handshake, a provider of B2B commerce technology for manufacturers and distributors, is rolling out its first partner program designed to help partners grow their lines of business.

Handshake partners have access to technical certifications, sales and marketing resources, and an incentive framework to reward ongoing success and future growth, the company said. They also receive training on strategy, implementation, integration and launch best practices for B2B clients, based on more than 1,500 successful Handshake B2B commerce deployments, it said.

Mike Elmgreen, Handshake’s chief marketing officer, tells Channel Partners that partner demand and corporate vision prompted the need for the new program. Handshake provides manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers with mobile sales order entry and B2B eCommerce apps.

“Solution providers, systems integrators, independent software developers, and business consultants continue to reach out to Handshake and request a partnership," he said. “This demand, combined with Handshake’s executive vision to leverage the strength and value of an indirect sales channel, were natural catalysts for the launch of a partner program. We also want to lean on the particular pockets of expertise of the partner community; for instance, experience integrating to particular ERP systems, or rolling out thoughtfully designed eCommerce experiences. We strongly believe this will lead to really successful (and happy) customers."

The program offers three customized options for enrollment:

Design and Solution Partners, for SIs, ERP and CRM solution providers, and design agencies to generate recurring annual revenue, expand service capabilities and grow client relationships.

Technology Partners, for third-party software providers and developers to drive incremental revenue and increase customer reach, extend offerings for B2B commerce, and access development tools and resources.

Referral Partners, for business process consultants to generate a commission-based revenue stream, refer clients with a unique link and deliver strategic value that enhances client relationships.

“Most of the eCommerce consulting firms and systems integrators we have spoken to have clients who are manufacturers, distributors or wholesalers who are navigating B2B eCommerce," Elmgreen said. “There are few true providers in the mobile B2B commerce space who focus on the unique needs of those in manufacturing, distribution and wholesale, and can handle the full spectrum of in-person and online sales. Partners are looking for an alternative to some of the legacy solutions out there, which focus only on web B2B portals, without regard for sales rep selling or mobile applications specifically built for B2B buyers to use."

Handshake solicited input from “some of the biggest names in the eCommerce space" to determine what partners wanted in the new program, he said.

“Surprisingly, margin is not at the top of the list," Elmgreen said. “The ability to provide enhanced solutions to their customers in a new area of business resonates highly with our partner community, in addition to demand for great developer tools and content that partners can share with their clients."

“We’ve worked closely with the Handshake team over the past three years to deploy hundreds of integrations on the Boomi platform for manufacturers and distributors using Handshake for B2B commerce," said Dave Tavolaro, vice president of global business development at Dell Boomi. “Boomi’s robust integration capabilities for a wide range ERP and CRM systems have been a great fit for the Handshake customer base. We’re thrilled to be a launch partner for Handshake’s partner program and to see our relationship continue to grow."