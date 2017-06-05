This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

ExtraHop Nabs FireEye Vet as New SVP of Worldwide Sales
By Edward Gately
June 05, 2017 - News
**Editor's Note: Click here for our most recent list of important channel-program changes you should know.**

ExtraHop has appointed Chris Lehman, formerly FireEye’s vice president of North America sales and channel, as its new senior vice president of worldwide sales.

ExtraHop's Chris LehmanIn his new role, Lehman will drive the company’s global sales and channel strategy, helping ExtraHop continue to expand its footprint in IT operations and networking, as well as break out in the IT security market. In addition to FireEye, his career includes global sales, sales engineering and channel leadership positions at companies including EMC and Salesforce.

“Chris has a deep knowledge of the security industry that will only enhance the rich IT operations and enterprise networking experience of our sales organization," said Arif Kareem, ExtraHop’s CEO. “As we continue to expand our offerings across all facets of IT to serve customers where and how they need us most, Chris’ perspective will be invaluable. We look forward to having him on board as part of the ExtraHop team."

As customers increasingly seek to use real-time network traffic analysis from ExtraHop to help detect, mitigate and remediate threats, the company has ramped up investment in this market.

“ExtraHop brings a differentiated approach that has already proven to be a market disruptor in IT operations and network analytics," Lehman said. “With their advanced analytics and machine learning, I see tremendous opportunity for expansion as everyone from security teams to business stakeholders seek to take advantage of the insight ExtraHop provides. I look forward to joining ExtraHop at this time of rapid growth, and to playing a role in the company’s success."

