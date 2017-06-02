Cisco, Jive Communications Do UC Deal

Jive Communications and Cisco Systems today announced a strategic partnership to deliver cloud voice solutions with Cisco’s new Multiplatform Phones (MPP).

“Many of our customers and partners have been looking forward to using these new handsets,” said Mike Sharp, Chief Product Officer at Jive Communications. “Cisco is a leader in the enterprise Unified Communications space and this is going to make a huge difference for many of our partners and customers.”

Jive is the largest privately held pure play Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) provider, with a mature platform, hundreds of thousands of users, and many of the largest hosted VoIP deployments in the world. The Jive service offering includes voice, contact center, mobile, and video products delivered directly from the Jive Cloud platform.

“Jive Communications is the first cloud provider in the United States to certify and go to market with Cisco’s Multiplatform Phones,” said John Lamarque, Director of Product Management - Unified Communications Technology Group at Cisco Systems. “We’re excited about the future of this partnership.”

Jive Communications and Cisco will host regional roadshows throughout the year to highlight the Multiplatform Phones and promote the partnership. Jive will also highlight the solution at CiscoLive! in June 2017 in Las Vegas.

For more information, please visit http://www.jive.com/cisco.

About Jive Communications, Inc.

Jive provides cloud-based phone systems and Unified Communications services. Jive’s customers include high-growth businesses and public sector institutions needing a scalable platform that is more flexible and cost-effective than their existing legacy systems. Jive’s cloud architecture offers an integrated, seamless experience that provides richer context and creates more efficient connections between co-workers and clients. Jive’s cloud delivery model ensures that each organization always has the latest technology, features, and applications—making Jive the last phone system you’ll ever need.

For more information, visit http://www.jive.com, or find us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.