Chorus Communications Now an Elite LSI Partner

News

**Editor's Note: Click here for our most recent list of important channel-program changes you should know.**

PRESS RELEASE — WEST CHESTER, PA – May 31, 2017 – LSI, a division of Telesystem, is proud to announce Chorus Communications as an Elite Partner in their national master agent program. Being one of only six Elite Partners nationwide, they are now paid at the top residual and bonus levels.

“As the first Line Systems partner since their inception, we are extremely excited and motivated about this announcement and elated at how prosperous and beneficial business has been over the years,” said Robert Molinaro, Vice President of Chorus Communications. “Their superior product and solution portfolio continues to meet the evolving needs and challenges of our existing and prospective clientele. The team at Chorus would like to thank Line Systems for selecting and rewarding us with this lucrative and most exclusive channel partner program.”

Chorus is one of LSI’s longest tenured partnerships, dating back to 1999. Their book of business with LSI Telesystem is nearing one million dollars.

“I’ve worked with the team at Chorus now for over 10 years,” said Telesystem Vice President of Channel Sales Bruce Wirt. “They walk hand in hand with their partners, creating long term customer relationships that are beneficial for all parties. They go to great lengths to provide a constant stream of technology education for both customers and partners, and as a supplier, we benefit tremendously from that level of engagement.”

For more information on LSI’s channel partner program, please visit http://linesystems.com.

About Line Systems

Founded in 1999, LSI is a full-service, integrated communications provider serving the national and international market space across its platform of Voice, Data and Cloud services. Engineered for enhanced Quality of Service (QoS), Distributed Denial of Service (DDos) protection, and maximum uptime LSI’s state-of-the-art network is designed to ensure capacity and availability. LSI helps commercial and wholesale entities expand their data network presence and leverage with an extensive family of voice services as a competitive advantage. LSI offers Hosted PBX, SIP Trunking, and Cloud application solutions as well as more traditional voice services for a truly holistic, one-invoice service solution. For more information, please visit www.linesystems.com, call 855-733-1000, or e-mail info@linesystems.com.

About Chorus Communications

Chorus Communications is an award-winning Technology Consulting Firm that has built an unmatched reputation with its sales-partners, suppliers and customers. Founded in 1995, Chorus is highly regarded as a leading Master Agency and has an extensive portfolio of cutting-edge products and services to meet today's ever-evolving world of technology.

Chorus is dedicated to helping sales partners and customers in making knowledgeable choices about services, technology, and cost-efficient communications.