CarrierSales Partners Get CallTower Suite

By James Anderson

News

**Editor's Note: Click here for our most recent list of important channel-program changes you should know.**

Unified communications provider CallTower has made a deal with the master agent CarrierSales.

CarrierSales and its partners now have access to all of CallTower’s solutions, which include UC services from Microsoft and Cisco. CallTower’s Connect portal has contact center and video conferencing services for businesses.

CarrierSales CEO Richard Murray praised CallTower’s portfolio.

“CallTower is in a unique position in the UC Global Market," he said. “They are the only organization that can deliver a voice-enabled Microsoft Skype for Business solution which is native with Office 365 — and provide a full unified communications solution powered by Cisco."

CallTower offers support and integration for Adobe Connect and Cisco Unified Communications Manager, in addition to Microsoft's Skype for Business.

CarrierSales distributes IT and telecom services with a specialization in mobility, cloud and contact center. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

“We are thrilled to be aligned with CarrierSales," CallTower Chief Revenue Officer William Rubio said. “CallTower is dedicated to providing CarrierSales with support throughout the sales process, implementation, adoption and training. Our ongoing customer support is performed by a team of personable and diligent business communication experts, ensuring a white glove customer experience."

CallTower announced a master agent agreement with TBI earlier this year.