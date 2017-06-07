BMC Aligns U.S. Federal Resellers with Distributor immixGroup

By Lynn Haber

News

BMC, a provider of IT solutions for the digital enterprise, announced that its U.S. federal resellers will work with distributor immixGroup rather than directly with the company itself. Wednesday’s news coincides with BMC Exchange Federal, an annual Washington, D.C., event.

Prior to establishing the immixGroup distribution channel, BMC worked directly with its federal reseller partners. The move is designed to leverage immixGroup’s expertise as well as help resellers penetrate new agencies.

"The demand for digital modernization and transformation requires a new approach that optimizes our federal channel, extending our reach with resellers who are already supporting agencies we have yet to fully serve," said Kevin Orr, vice president, Federal, at BMC. "immixGroup will be a key enabler as our federal distributor, acting as an integrated distribution and sales team that equips resellers with intelligence needed for targeted demand and pipeline generation."

immixGroup, a value-added distributor of technology products for the U.S. public sector, was acquired by Arrow Electronics in March 2015. The company was founded in 1997 as a government contract management firm.

The onboarding of BMC federal resellers with immixGroup has already begun. The new centralized distribution model for BMC's federal channel, offers benefits such as providing resellers with access to contract vehicles and strong market intelligence while simplifying procurement and opening new channels, BMC said. The vendor also expects the new distribution partnership to help federal customers accelerate their digital-transformation plans.

The recently proposed federal budget includes a $228 million technology fund to improve the management and oversight of federal IT management projects, and the General Services Administration has requested $95.7 billion for government IT spending in 2018, a 6 percent increase over the 2017 budget, according to BMC.

The public sector is one of many industries that BMC caters to, the others being health care, financial services, retail, telecom and manufacturing.

BMC is a private software company since a $6.9 billion acquisition by a group of private equity investment firms in 2013. BMC Software has a long history, as it was launched in the 1980s.