Barracuda Expands MSP Offerings

By Lynn Haber

News

**Editor’s Note: Click here for our recently compiled list of new products and services.**

Barracuda Networks on Tuesday announced two new MSP professional service offerings – Barracuda NextGen Firewall – Intronis MSP Edition, and Barracuda Backup – Intronis MSP Edition, for MSPs looking to expand their monitoring and management services.

These two new MSP offerings target MSPs that may not have the resources or technical expertise to implement and consistently monitor the Barracuda NextGen Firewall and the Barracuda Backup Appliance.

“So rather than skip selling them or sell them and not keep them up to date or provide as much value, MSPs can pay us to do that," Brian Babineau, general manager, MSP Solutions with Barracuda, told us.

The Intronis MSP Edition for the Nextgen Firewall offers 24/7/365 security and event management, notification of any qualified threat and its remediation, and alerts about communication disruptions from onsite equipment to the MSP Solutions monitoring system. Services that MSPs can offer include next-generation firewall capabilities with advanced threat protection, traffic optimization, and intrusion detection and prevention, the vendor said.

The Intronis MSP Edition for Barracuda Backup service features the configuration of backups and offers flexible backup for both on-premises and cloud deployments, fast recovery times, and image and file replication to a secondary appliance or to the Barracuda Cloud for offsite protection. As part of the new service, technicians monitor backups around the clock, perform corrective action on failed backups, and notify the MSP of any communications disruptions from on-site equipment to the MSP Solutions monitoring system. Additionally, MSP Solutions technicians can run a full restore upon request, Barracuda said.

While Barracuda will deliver the new MSP monitoring and management services, the partner can sell the service as their own. At the same time, MSPs will receive a consolidated monthly report to use for customers reviews.

“The benefit for the MSP is that they get good technology but they don’t have to retrain their staff or ramp up their staff to run the NextGen Firewall," said Babineau.

While there are MSPs in the market that can and do offer monitoring and management services themselves, the two new Barracuda MSP service offerings are for those MSPs that don’t want to offer their own services or aren’t able to offer their own services.

“We give them another option," he added.

The Barracuda professional MSP services are available now.