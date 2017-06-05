AT&T Reaches Tentative Pact with Workers in the West

By Edward Gately

Communications Workers of America (CWA) District 9 has reached a tentative agreement with AT&T West and DirecTV West in contract negotiations affecting more than 17,000 employees in California and Nevada.

The tentative four-year settlement provides pay raises, improvements in job security and retirement benefits, continued affordable health care and other improvements for the employees, the CWA said. This proposed contract is the first for DirecTV workers.

“I’m proud of their solidarity and of the hard work of our bargaining teams that were determined to reach a fair contract," said Tom Runnion, District 9 vice president.

Details of the proposed contract are being provided to the locals’ leadership, and meetings to explain the contracts are being scheduled starting this week. The union also is scheduling a ratification vote.

“We strive in all of our labor negotiations to reach fair agreements that will allow us to continue to provide solid union careers with excellent wages and benefits, and we believe that’s the case with this agreement," said Marty Richter, AT&T spokesman.

In March, about 17,000 AT&T technicians and call-center workers in California and Nevada left their jobs in a “grievance strike." CWA said AT&T violated terms of their contract.