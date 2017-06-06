This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

AT&T, CWA Reach Tentative Agreement in East Region Wireline Contract Negotiations
By Edward Gately
June 06, 2017 - News
Communications Workers of America (CWA) District 1 has reached a tentative agreement with AT&T East in wireline contract negotiations affecting nearly 200 employees in Connecticut.

The tentative four-year settlement provides pay raises, improvements in severance benefits, continued affordable health care and other improvements for the employees, according to the CWA.

“CWA District 1’s bargaining team has been committed to reaching a fair and just agreement," said Dennis Trainor, District 1 vice president. “This agreement achieves those goals."

Highlights of the proposed contract will be shared with Local 1298 members this week, and a contract explanation and ratification meeting will be scheduled in the upcoming days.

Including this agreement, AT&T said it has reached 31 different labor agreements since 2015, covering about 145,000 employees.

Last week, CWA District 9 reached a tentative agreement with AT&T West and DirecTV West in contract negotiations affecting more than 17,000 employees in California and Nevada.

